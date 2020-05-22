Representatives Introduce DOD Bill to Promote the Use of ZEVs

Representatives Gilbert R. Cisneros, Jr. (D-CA-39) and Francis Rooney (R-FL-19) have introduced the Department of Defense (DOD) Non-Tactical Vehicle Reduced Petroleum Consumption Act.

This bill directs the DOD to replace such vehicles, from passenger cars to construction vehicles like bulldozers and forklifts, as they age with zero-emission vehicles. The gradual procurement process minimizes extraneous costs to the department and allows for the acquisition of electric vehicle charging stations on military installations in the U.S. and its territories. Such steps lessen DOD’s reliance on petroleum, thereby reducing fuel costs and improving non-tactical vehicle efficiency, while also shrinking the department’s overall carbon footprint and negative impact on the environment.

“The DOD is the largest consumer of fuel in the country and maintains a sizable fleet of non-tactical vehicles on installations across the U.S. and its territories. While DOD has made progress in decreasing its petroleum fuel consumption, more can be done to reduce costs, improve efficiency and resilience to fuel shocks, and limit negative environmental impacts,” says Cisneros.

“I’m proud to introduce this bipartisan bill with Rep. Rooney that will significantly reduce the DOD’s reliance on petroleum. Replacing older vehicles with those that are zero-emission, like electric vehicles, will save money, improve efficiency and resilience, and reduce the Department’s overall carbon footprint. We need to invest in 21st Century technology today in order to prevent the damaging effects of climate change on our future,” he adds.

In FY2017, the department achieved a 34.5% reduction from FY2005 levels. This bill would set a goal of a 50% reduction, compared to a FY2005 baseline, by Oct. 1, 2030.

This bill would set a goal of a 50% reduction, compared to a FY2005 baseline, by Oct. 1, 2030.

