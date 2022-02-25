RenewGas Places Module Order with Hexagon Agility to Transport RNG

Hexagon Agility has received an order for Mobile Pipeline TITAN modules from RenewGas Transportation, a provider of complete turnkey transportation solutions for renewable natural gas (RNG). These modules will be used to transport and deliver RNG derived from agricultural waste.

The order represents an estimated value of $5.5 million for delivery in Q4 2022 thru Q1 2023. Deliveries of the modules are scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“We’ve built our mobile pipeline fleet around Hexagon Agility’s TITAN modules, which are essential to our growth in the RNG market, the cleanest solution available to reduce global carbon emissions,” says Matt Smith, president and founder of RenewGas Transportation. “Because safety and reliability are the cornerstones for every project, we are proud to partner with Hexagon Agility who shares the same vision and commitment.”

“We are excited about our partnership with RenewGas Transportation. It has quickly developed a reputation for operational excellence and expertise with RNG projects,” comments Seung Baik, president of Hexagon Agility. “The use of RNG delivers carbon-negative results, which enables our customers to accelerate their plans to meet GHG reduction goals and initiatives.”