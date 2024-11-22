Hexagon Agility Expands Fuel System Operations in Rialto, California

Hexagon Agility, a global provider of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles and bulk gas transportation, has expanded its assembly and installation capacity in Rialto, California. This is in response to the increasing demand for compressed (renewable) natural gas (CNG/RNG) within the heavy-duty truck and refuse segments.

In June 2023, Hexagon Agility opened a new service and installation facility, strategically located near OEMs and its Salisbury, North Carolina, plant. This 40,000-square-foot facility houses parts, service and installation operations to support the expansion of Hexagon Agility FleetCare total life cycle portfolio. The facility serves as the East Coast warehouse location with Hexagon Agility’s Genuine Parts available at a “Will Call” counter.

Hexagon Agility now has relocated its long-time Fontana, Calif., assembly and installation plant to a newer, more modern facility in Rialto — enabling it to double its output.

“With our expanded production capabilities, our team is growing in both the Salisbury, and now in the Rialto markets,” says Hans Peter Havdal, CEO of Hexagon Agility. “At Hexagon Agility, we pride ourselves on our operational resilience and responsiveness to new market opportunities. In addition to organic growth, we recently announced our acquisition of Specialty Fleet Services, a leading natural gas mobile service and inspection provider. We are ready to meet the future.

“A combination of increased CO2 regulations in the transport sector and the introduction of Cummins’ next-generation natural gas X15N engine is propelling the energy transition in the U.S. heavy-duty truck sector,” adds Havdal. “The U.S. heavy-duty truck addressable market for natural gas solutions is expected to grow threefold, from 100,000 vehicles/per year today to 330,000/year starting in 2025.”

Two major OEMs, Kenworth and Peterbilt, started production of trucks equipped with the X15N earlier in 2024 — and deliveries of X15N-equipped trucks are happening now. Over the past year, many fleets and OEMs have piloted the X15N combined with Hexagon Agility’s natural gas fuel systems. These include Food Express, Talon Logistics and UPS.