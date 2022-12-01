Renewable Innovations Merges Hydrogen Fuel Cell Capabilities with Nestbuilder

Renewable Innovations Inc. (RI), a clean, hydrogen fuel cell energy systems company, has merged with Nestbuilder.com Corp. With a focus on commercial applications for hydrogen-powered systems, RI designs and manufactures primary and backup power generation systems for rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging, office parks, data centers and retail facilities as well as infrastructure solutions and systems.

Renewable Innovations shareholders will retain 93% of the publicly traded entity, which has been renamed Renewable Innovations Inc. The company intends to leverage its hydrogen fuel cell technology, bringing grid independent, clean, renewable solutions for power generation and sustainability to the market. Plans include expansion into retail power distribution, especially along the U.S. highway system through organic growth and acquisitions.

Currently, the company is in production on orders for government and private company projects. Renewable Innovation’s integration technology allows for rapid charging of a vehicle in under 20 minutes, offering a significant time savings over current EV charging portals. Since the hydrogen-fueled systems require no grid infrastructure, they can be provisioned anywhere that rapid, carbon-free power is needed.

“With the global focus and increased investments on sustainable and clean energy solutions, this is the perfect time to bring our proprietary technology to the public markets,” notes Robert Mount, CEO of Renewable Innovations. “We are excited to be partnering with Renewable Innovations, a first-in-class, hydrogen-based, electric power product manufacturer,” adds Alex Aliksanyan, CEO of Nestbuilder. “We see a limitless future for the company.”