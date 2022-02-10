Renault, Valeo, Valeo Siemens eAutomotive Work on Next-Generation Electric Motor

Renault Group, Valeo and Valeo Siemens eAutomotive have signed a memorandum of understanding to form a strategic partnership for the design, co-development and manufacture in France of a new-generation automotive electric motor, eliminating the use of rare earths.

They will design a unique electric powertrain system that offers more power on less energy, without the use of rare earths. Under this partnership, each of the three partners will contribute to the development and production of the two key parts of the electric motor: the rotor and the stator.

Renault will develop and produce the EESM (electrically excited synchronous motor) rotor technology, Designed without the use of rare earths, it offers enhanced energy performance. In addition to the supply of components based on each company’s best expertise, the overall architecture of the all-in-one motor for Renault Group will also be designed by Renault.

Valeo and Valeo Siemens eAutomotive will develop and produce the stator, which is based on Valeo’s technological expertise in copper wire assembly. Using a higher density of copper in the stator, Valeo is able to generate more power without having to use more electrical energy.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Valeo, whose know-how is recognized the world over,” says Luca de Meo, Renault Group’s CEO. “Together, we will design and develop a new generation of high-tech electric motors, produced at our Cléon plant. This partnership is further demonstration of our capacity to be at the forefront of the electric revolution taking place in the automotive industry and to anchor the new automotive value chain in France”.

Renault Group, Valeo and Valeo Siemens eAutomotive will mass produce a 200 kW electric motor without using rare earths, starting in 2027. Production of the motor for the automaker’s own needs will be based at Renault Group’s Cléon plant in Normandy, France.

“This strategic partnership will result in a major step forward for electric mobility,” mentions Christophe Périllat, Valeo’s CEO. “Alongside Renault Group, we are creating a new-generation automotive electric motor that eliminates the use of rare earths. This new motor will meet the most stringent environmental requirements and the highest performance standards.”