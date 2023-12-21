Renault Trucks, Jacky Perrenot Group Partner to Enhance Urban Delivery

Renault Trucks and the Jacky Perrenot Group are joining forces to reshape urban delivery. The two French companies are launching an innovative, intelligent logistics solution that promises significant gains in safety, environmental impact and productivity. This solution combines the use of mobile containers to replace traditional pallets and the deployment of an exclusive automated loading and unloading system.

The two companies will equip the refrigerated body of an all-electric Renault Trucks E-Tech D Wide 26-tonne truck with a carousel system developed by ACTEMIUM —the VINCI Energies brand dedicated to industry — that holds the containers carrying the goods to be delivered, thus replacing conventional pallets.

These mobile containers, which are available in different configurations including dry box, isothermal or wire mesh rolls, are automatically presented to the driver at destination, thanks to an automated preparation, loading and unloading system.

An integrated computer system ensures the traceability of containers and optimizes route planning, focusing on anticipating the loading and unloading phases when approaching a store. This will benefit customers when planning deliveries.

Drivers benefit from a significant improvement in their working conditions. First, the system saves them from having to repeatedly climb on and off the truck, as well as from having to strap and stow loads. Second, it eliminates the risks associated with pallet handling and the vehicle tailgate. By removing physically demanding tasks and simplifying processes, drivers can focus on the overall management of the delivery.

In addition, the combination of a Renault Trucks E-Tech D Wide electric chassis and the automated system promises a notable reduction — estimated at 30% — in loading and unloading times. This improves productivity and eases urban congestion by reducing the time the truck is parked on public roads. It also provides a delivery solution without noise or emissions for city dwellers.

The Jacky Perrenot Group is set to be the first transport operator to use this solution, co-developed with Renault Trucks, ACTEMIUM and Frappa, starting in 2024.

Photo credit