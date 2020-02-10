Renault Finalizes Electric Truck Agreement with Carlsberg

Renault Trucks says it is signing a contract with the Carlsberg Group to deliver 20 D Wide Z.E. electric trucks. These 100% electric 26-ton trucks, which will be delivered in 2020, will be operated by the Feldschlösschen Brewery, Carlsberg Group’s Swiss subsidiary.

Renault Trucks believes that urban transport needs to move towards electric mobility to improve the quality of life in city centers and tackle global CO2 emissions.

“It is the first order of this scale in Europe. It proves to our customers that the transport sector is undergoing a major transformation and reflects an industrial and commercial reality: our Renault Trucks electric trucks are in high demand and will be on the roads of Europe,” says Bruno Blin, president of Renault Trucks.

These 20 Renault Trucks D Wide Z.E. 26-ton trucks will make daily delivery rounds of between 100 and 200 km to supply Feldschlösschen Swiss clients from the brewer’s 15 logistical sites in Switzerland.

Feldschlösschen is committed to zero-emission logistics, partly through production sites being served by railway lines.

With a comprehensive range of electric trucks from 3.1 to 26 tons, Renault Trucks meets both current and future requirements of professionals operating in urban environments. These vehicles are suited to waste collection and distribution operations, enabling noiseless rounds at unconventional hours while preserving the quality of life for local residents, says the company.

Photo: A Renault 20 D Wide Z.E. electric truck.