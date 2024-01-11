REE Starts Delivering P7-C Electric Chassis Cab

REE Automotive Ltd., an automotive technology company and provider of full by-wire electric trucks and platforms, has begun customer deliveries of its P7-C medium-duty electric chassis cab following Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) certification. REE is the first to certify a fully steer-, brake- and drive-by-wire vehicle.

REE has initiated deliveries of the first batch of P7-C demonstration trucks for multiple fleets evaluations in North America via its fast-growing Authorized Dealer Network. U.S. dealer Pritchard EV is the first to receive the P7-C demonstration truck for a roadshow with its large-fleet customers. Additional REE authorized dealers and leading fleets are expected to receive P7-C demonstration units in the coming weeks.

REE’s P7-C is eligible for the U.S. federal Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Commercial Clean Vehicle Tax Credit (Internal Revenue Code 45W), which allows customers to receive a tax credit of up to $40,000 per vehicle. The company is also pursuing eligibility for various state incentives, which could bring the total incentive to over $100,000 per vehicle, depending on the customer’s location.

“I believe our REEcorner is a true game-changer, allowing us to build electric trucks that fleets will want to buy, and drivers will love to drive as we continue to see a strong demand for our work trucks,” says Daniel Barel, CEO and co-founder of REE Automotive. “I am incredibly proud of the team at REE for completing certification of the automotive industry’s first ever fully x-by-wire vehicle. Our customers have been eagerly waiting for our vehicles to be ready to deliver, and now our first demo trucks are on their way to dealerships for customer evaluations.”

REE’s proprietary REEcorner and x-by-wire technology can enable: