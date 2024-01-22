REE Begins Deliveries of P7-C Electric Truck

REE Automotive Ltd., an automotive technology company and provider of full by-wire electric trucks and platforms, has begun customer deliveries of its P7-C electric chassis cab following Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) certification.

The company is the first to certify a fully steer-by-wire, brake-by-wire and drive-by-wire vehicle, its Powered by REE P7-C medium-duty electric commercial truck.

REE has initiated customer deliveries of the first batch of P7-C demonstration trucks for multiple fleets evaluations in North America via its Authorized Dealer Network. U.S. dealer Pritchard EV is the first to receive the P7-C demonstration truck for a roadshow with its large fleet customers. Additional REE authorized dealers and fleets are expected to receive P7-C demonstration units in the coming weeks.

The P7-C is eligible for the U.S. federal Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Commercial Clean Vehicle Tax Credit (Internal Revenue Code 45W), which allows customers to receive a tax credit of up to $40,000 per vehicle. The company is also initiating eligibility for various state incentives, which could bring the total incentive to over $100,000 per vehicle, depending on the customer’s location.

“I believe our REEcorner is a true game-changer, allowing us to build electric trucks that fleets will want to buy, and drivers will love to drive as we continue to see a strong demand for our work trucks,” says Daniel Barel, CEO and co-founder of REE. “I am incredibly proud of the team at REE for completing certification of the automotive industry’s first-ever fully x-by-wire vehicle. Our customers have been eagerly waiting for our vehicles to be ready to deliver, and now our first demo trucks are on their way to dealerships for customer evaluations.”

Benefits of REE’s proprietary REEcorner and x-by-wire technology can enable:

Superior maneuverability and volumetric efficiency

Enhanced safety with fail operational design via redundancies in hardware and software

Improved ergonomics with low step-in height and driver-centric cabin

Improved serviceability

More efficient maintenance and lower spare part inventory management

Improved residual value

Future-proofed, autonomous-ready and OTA upgrade capability

Modular design and quick time to market

Optimal energy efficiency

“Achieving this certification milestone is a testament to REE’s dedicated team and our determination to bring this technology to market safely,” says Richard Colley, REE’s vice president of Government and Regulatory Affairs. “The federal and state incentives that the P7-C will be eligible for will help accelerate fleet electrification in the US, helping to improve public health and meet ambitious climate goals.”