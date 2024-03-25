REE Automotive Achieves Two CARB Certifications

REE Automotive Ltd., an automotive technology company and provider of full by-wire electric trucks and platforms, has received two certifications from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) on its Class 4 P7-C chassis cab. The two certifications are:

Phase 2 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) certification covering the complete vehicle.

New Zero Emission Powertrain (ZEP) certification.

Besides California, several other states are expected to adopt the Phase 2 GHG and ZEP requirements in the coming years.

REE also recently achieved FMVSS (Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards) and U.S. EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) certification, making it the first U.S. FMVSS-certified fully by-wire vehicle.

CARB certification is a requirement for eligibility to obtain several state incentives, which combined with federal can total over $100,000 per vehicle depending on customer location. California and several other states have indicated plans to adopt the Advanced Clean Truck Regulation, a manufacturer sales requirement to sell growing percentages of electric trucks that requires ZEP certification.

“Being CARB-certified unlocks many doors for us and for our customers as we can now sell in California, and I am excited for our California dealers as they start to receive their Powered by REE trucks,” says Daniel Barel, CEO and co-founder of REE Automotive. “This is an important milestone since now Powered by REE vehicles can receive more than $100,000 incentive funding, which makes it even easier for fleets to electrify.

“We believe that this cost savings, combined with our REEcorner and x-by-wire technology’s ability to lower total cost of ownership, will boost even further the strong demand we see for our P7 lineup,” adds Barel.