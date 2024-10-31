Red E Charge Teams with ChargeHub to Enhance EV Station Accessibility

Red E Charge, a nationwide provider of electric vehicle charging solutions, has formed a strategic partnership with the EV roaming network ChargeHub. Through this collaboration, charge point operators (CPOs) and eMobility service providers (EMPs) using the Red E Charge platform will gain access to ChargeHub’s pool of compatible charge points through EV Roaming, connecting them to nearly 120,000 charging stations across the U.S. and Canada.

This means more convenient charging options with streamlined payments, allowing drivers to power up without installing additional apps or dealing with multiple accounts.

For businesses operating EV charging stations through Red E Charge’s platform, the partnership ensures increased visibility. Their charging stations will be accessible to ChargeHub’s more than one million annual users, as well as new EV drivers navigating ChargeHub’s app, in-vehicle systems, and online maps. This integration also makes chargers visible to dozens of other e-mobility service providers (EMSPs) connected to the Passport Hub.

“Our goal is to streamline the EV charging process at every stage,” says Simon Ouellette, CEO of ChargeHub. “By integrating a rapidly expanding network like Red E Charge into our Passport Hub and allowing drivers to use their preferred eMSP apps, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering the most scalable EV roaming solution. This partnership ensures EV drivers enjoy a hassle-free charging experience across multiple networks.”

“We are excited to be working with ChargeHub to make our network even more visible and accessible to drivers,” adds Red E Charge CEO and founder Abass El-Hage. “Our goal from day one has been to be the easiest network to use, and this new partnership is just one more step in the right direction.”