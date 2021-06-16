RATP Dev London Finalizes U.K.’s Largest Electric Bus Order

Bus operator RATP Dev London has placed an order with BYD UK and Alexander Dennis Ltd. for the U.K.’s largest-ever electric bus order: 195 single- and double-deck vehicles.

BYD and ADL – a subsidiary of bus manufacturer NFI – have been partners in transit electrification solutions since 2015. Plans call for the organizations to handle complete U.K. builds at ADL’s facilities by the end of this year.

RATP Dev London will be the largest operator of electric buses in London by the beginning of 2022, with close to 25% of its London United and London Sovereign fleet fully electric.

Deliveries of RATP Dev London’s latest BYD ADL fleet will begin this summer.

“RATP Dev London’s record order is a resounding vote of confidence in our British-built electric buses and ADL’s proven ability to tailor these to authorities and operators’ requirements,” says Paul Davies, ADL’s president and managing director. “These buses will build on our pioneering work in support of Transport for London’s Bus Safety Standard, with a focus on safety for drivers, passengers and other road users.”