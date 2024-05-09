Range Energy, Thermo King Partner to Promote Electric Reefer Trailer Adoption

Range Energy, the hardware company bringing powered trailers to the commercial trucking market, and Thermo King, provider of sustainable transport temperature control solutions and brand of Trane Technologies, have formed a strategic collaboration to advance the commercialization of electric refrigerated trailers in the Americas.

With a shared pursuit to make commercial trucking cleaner, safer and more efficient, this partnership enables the companies to align on an electric trailer technology system, including integrating Range’s electric trailer platform with Thermo King’s hybrid trailer refrigeration units (TRUs) and electric TRUs. Integration will also include extensive testing, customer pilots and the public demonstration of an electric refrigerated trailer.

“Accelerating the commercial adoption of electric trailers is essential to helping fleet owners and operators meet emerging emissions reduction goals and mandates,” says Ali Javidan, CEO and founder of Range. “Working with Thermo King to advance electric refrigerated trailers marks significant progress in the electrification of commercial trucking, providing a near-term and pragmatic solution for fleets of today and tomorrow.”

“Thermo King’s commitment to sustainability and decarbonization is only matched by our drive to provide customers with the solutions they need,” adds Chris Tanaka, vice president–product management, Thermo King Americas. “With that comes integrating innovative technologies like Range’s electric trailer platform that can help us deliver more efficient and reliable transportation solutions while keeping transported food and perishables safe and fresh. Range is an early mover in trailer electrification, and we believe this partnership has the potential to contribute significantly to the acceleration of our industry’s decarbonization efforts.”