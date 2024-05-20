Range Energy, DTI Launch Pilot to Deploy, Evaluate Electric Reefer Trailers

Range Energy, a company bringing powered trailers to the commercial trucking market, has signed a pilot agreement with Dot Transportation Inc. (DTI), the transportation affiliate of leading food industry redistributor Dot Foods, to deploy the refrigerated version of Range’s electric-powered trailer. Range’s trailers will be evaluated for use within DTI’s fleet in the second half of 2024.

The pilot roadmap will be established via a planning study that assesses operational factors such as suitable routes based on current operations, payload considerations, technical support, data sharing and charging operations. The objective of the pilot is for DTI to evaluate the performance of Range’s electric-powered trailers as well as analyze key metrics, such as trailer availability and fuel savings. DTI then will produce a report evaluating a long-term electric-powered trailer model rollout strategy across its fleet of over 2,600 trailers.

“The continued adoption of electric equipment in existing commercial trucking operations signifies a pivotal moment in our journey toward industrywide sustainable transportation solutions,” says Ali Javidan, CEO and founder of Range. “By deploying our innovative solution in Dot Foods’ fleets, we aim to showcase the efficiency, reliability and environmental benefits of the refrigerated version of our electric-powered trailer. Together, we are poised to redefine the future of food redistribution logistics, driving toward cleaner and safer heavy transport operations.”

“As the largest food industry redistributor in North America, Dot Foods and Dot Transportation are committed to pioneering innovative solutions that enhance both efficiency and environmental stewardship,” adds Jeff Barry, Dot’s director of Innovation. “Our partnership with Range Energy underscores our dedication to leveraging innovative technologies to drive positive change in commercial trucking operations in operating the best fleet in the industry.”

