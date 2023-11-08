Ramcharger Hybrid Electric Truck Set for MY 2025 Introduction

The 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger hybrid electric truck has made its debut, boasting a “class-shattering” range of up to 690 miles.

“With unlimited battery-electric range, the Ram 1500 Ramcharger is the pinnacle of the light-duty pickup truck segment and the ultimate electric truck,” says Tim Kuniskis, Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. “The new Ramcharger is a beast of a light duty – 663 horsepower, 615 lb.-ft of torque, 4-second 0-60 mph, 14,000 lbs. of towing – and zero need for a public charger.”

The 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger features a 92 kWh battery pack paired with an on-board 130 kW generator, sending power to 250 kW front and 238 kW rear electric drive modules (EDMs). Vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-home bi-directional charging affords the Ram 1500 Ramcharger the flexibility to charge another Stellantis battery-electric vehicle or provide power back to the grid.

The battery pack, generator and EDMs are paired with a 3.6-liter V-6 engine. Power flows in sequence from the 3.6-liter engine to the on-board generator. The engine generates mechanical power that is converted to electrical power by the generator. The electrical power can be used to charge the battery when the battery is depleted or if the driver wants to preserve the battery power. It can also be applied to the high-voltage bus where the EDMs can use the generator electrical power plus the battery electrical power to provide maximum power to the wheels. There is no direct mechanical path from the engine to the wheels.

The 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine is adapted for the specific mission of powering the onboard generator, with unique packaging to make room for the front EDM. The on-board generator mounts directly to the engine while a power inverter module mounts on the vehicle and connects to a junction box.

Ramcharger’s battery is positioned under the floor in the center of the truck and maintains a flat floor. Ram offers customers a quick and convenient recharging solution with the ability to add up to 50 miles of all-electric range in approximately 10 minutes with 400 V DC fast charging at up to 145 kW.

The 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger uses the all-new STLA Frame platform and is designed specifically for full-size electric vehicles featuring a body-on-frame design. The all-new high-strength steel frame is comprised of advanced materials to be lightweight, yet stiff and durable. The STLA Frame is wider in the middle to efficiently incorporate the battery pack while still using protection afforded by the frame rails.

The truck’s charge port us on the driver’s side front quarter panel and, when plugged in, the R-A-M badge pulsates to indicate the charging status. An audible sound signals the Ram 1500 Ramcharger is plugged in and charging has begun. The charge port features Level 1 and Level 2 AC charging on the top half and DC fast charging on the bottom half of the charger.