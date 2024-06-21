Quad Cities Transit Agency Selects EO Charging to Install Bus Fleet Infrastructure

MetroLINK, the Illinois Quad Cities public transit and mobility provider, has selected EO Charging, a supplier of electric vehicle charging solutions for depot-based fleets, to expand EV charging infrastructure for its electric bus network. EO will be providing its Full Fleet Electrification consisting of hardware, software, and ongoing operation and maintenance services.

EO will supply, install and optimize multiple charging stations at MetroLINK’s Operations & Maintenance Center (OMC) in Rock Island, Illinois, and East Pointe Station in East Moline, Ill. EO’s fleet management and energy management solutions will be installed to support the depot’s daily operations.

The 2.2 million rides per year taken on MetroLINK services provide a vital connection to jobs, education, healthcare and retail — all while easing traffic congestion and reducing air pollution. Committed to offering essential transportation connections for the community, the progressive agency continuously invests in cutting-edge programming and infrastructure.

“MetroLINK has a lengthy and impactful history of demonstrating innovative and sustainable approaches to providing public transportation, beginning over 20 years ago with our transition to compressed natural gas vehicles and technology investments,” says Jeff Nelson, CEO of MetroLINK.

“In addition to our compressed natural gas buses, 30% of our fleet consists of battery electric buses,” adds Nelson. “Partnering with EO for this electrification project will ensure charging infrastructure reliability by pairing energy and charge management solutions with around-the-clock monitoring, remote-fix and onsite operations and maintenance; this enables MetroLINK to focus on our commitment to transporting our passengers.”

EO will install and manage MetroLINK’s charging infrastructure for its electric bus fleet, which includes Level 3 DC fast chargers (DCFCs) and on-route pantograph chargers. These solutions facilitate rapid charging and maximize space efficiency in the depot. EO’s fleet management solution EO Cloud and energy management solution EO Hub will oversee the chargers, ensuring comprehensive charge assurance. Additionally, EO will provide 24/7/365 support from its Technical Operations Center (TOC) and ongoing operations and maintenance (O&M) services to guarantee the optimal performance and reliability of MetroLINK’s electric bus charging infrastructure.

“MetroLINK is a true pioneer in public transportation, so we are extremely excited to help them scale their electric bus fleet,” says John Walsh, president and chief commercial officer, Americas at EO Charging. “Our Full Fleet Electrification solution provides fleet operators with absolute charge assurance, giving them peace of mind to simply focus on their day-to-day operations. We are excited to demonstrate EO’s unique software stack combined with its 24/7/365 TOC and O&M proposition.”

EO Charging and MetroLINK are completing the OMC and East Pointe Station electrification projects in conjunction with AECOM to provide design and engineering services while serving as strategic partner in MetroLINK’s EV program management. Discussions are already underway with AECOM to expand MetroLINK’s electrification program across additional facilities and further optimize its fleet deployments.

