Purolator Adding 55 More Motiv-Powered EVs to Fleet

Purolator, an integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider, has ordered 55 electric delivery vehicles from Motiv Power Systems, a company focused on EV trucks and buses.

Purolator had first deployed five Motiv-powered electric trucks in 2021. The new set of EVs will be rolled out in London, Ont.; Vancouver, B.C.; and Quebec City, Que.

“Expanding our partnership with Motiv Power Systems represents Purolator’s growing EV deployment and leadership across Canada,” says Chris Henry, director, national fleet, at Purolator. “After a successful experience with our first order, we’re excited to partner together on this next phase that will help us execute on our commitment to reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.”

Another element of the strengthened partnership includes deploying more Motiv Power Systems employees into Canada to continue to provide customer service, maintenance and support for Purolator drivers. This includes training Purolator drivers on Motiv’s electric vehicles to foster synergy between their drivers, service networks and the Motiv team.

Purolator says it was the first Canadian courier company to nationally launch fully electric curbside delivery trucks.