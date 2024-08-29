Pueblo, Colorado, Deploys Beam Off-Grid Solar EV Charging Systems

The city of Pueblo, Colorado, has deployed Beam Global EV ARC off-grid, solar-powered electric vehicle charging systems for use both by the general public and city fleets. These systems were provided through a rebate from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant (EECBG) program, which is designed to assist states, local governments and tribes in implementing strategies to reduce energy use and fossil fuel emissions and improve energy efficiency.

Some Beam Global EV ARC systems will be available to the public for free as part of Pueblo’s no-cost charging station initiative, running through September 2024. Others will support the city’s fleet of EVs used by the Pueblo Police Department, Parks and Recreation and Fleet Department, with more vehicles expected to be received in the coming months.

Deployment of Beam Global EV ARC systems supports Pueblo’s commitment to being powered by 100% renewable energy by 2035. The grid-independent EV ARC product generates and stores its own electricity using solar power and is equipped with the patented BeamTrak sun tracking system enabling each system to produce up to 25% more energy than a fixed solar array.

“More and more municipalities across the U.S. are seeing the benefits our EV ARC products have to offer as they work to meet sustainability goals laid out by their states,” says Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. “EV ARC systems are an ideal charging infrastructure choice because they are not tied to the grid, which means they require no construction work, electric work or utility bill and therefore reduce cities’ overall costs. Because they are transportable, the systems can be relocated during emergencies or as public charging patterns emerge and change.”

The state of Colorado set a goal of 940,000 EVs on the road by 2030 to accelerate the electrification of cars, buses, trucks and other vehicles. This is part of Colorado’s broader efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve air quality and promote sustainable transportation options.