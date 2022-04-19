Proterra Transit Appoints Julian Soell as President

Proterra Inc., a commercial vehicle electrification technology company, has named Julian Soell as president of its Proterra Transit business unit. He will oversee Proterra’s growing business as a manufacturer of electric transit buses in North America. Soell will report directly to Proterra CEO Gareth Joyce.

Soell brings nearly 30 years of automotive and operational experience to Proterra and joins the company after most recently serving as COO at Repairify, an automotive service, technology and business insights solutions company. Previously, he held engineering leadership roles at automotive companies including Mercedes Benz USA and Harley-Davidson Motor Co. Outside of the automotive industry, Soell has also held large operational and customer service roles at Delta Air Lines.

“Julian brings a wealth of operational and customer service experience to Proterra and we are thrilled to welcome him to our team,” says Joyce. “Public transit is at the forefront of electrification. Under Julian’s leadership, we look forward to building on Proterra Transit’s strong foundation to further scale our production and deliver industry-leading EV fleet solutions to help transit agencies achieve their zero-emission goals.”

“I’m delighted to join Proterra at this incredibly exciting and important moment for transportation electrification,” states Soell. “I want my kids and their kids to be able to see the world as I have or even better; with clean air, sustainable energy and a bright future for us all. I look forward to working with the Proterra Transit team, our transit agency customers and partners to advance this essential work.”