Proterra Names New Executive Director, CEO

Proterra, a company that specializes in heavy-duty vehicle electrification, says the board of directors has appointed current Chairman Jack Allen as chairman and CEO. Ryan Popple, Proterra’s CEO since 2014, was named executive director.

Proterra began planning for this transition in January and the board voted earlier this month on Allen’s appointment.

Before joining Proterra as chairman in 2017, Allen spent more than 30 years at Navistar International, the global truck and bus company, where he most recently served as COO. As CEO, Allen will use his operational experience to guide Proterra’s continuing growth, including scaling operations, supply chain and manufacturing capability to meet the growing demand for zero-emission vehicles.

Under Popple’s leadership, Proterra has grown from a few customers to more than 120 customers in North America. During his tenure, Popple introduced a new Catalyst vehicle platform and heavy-duty charging systems that helped propel the electric transit industry. In 2017, Proterra broke the world record for the longest distance ever traveled by an electric vehicle (EV) on a single charge, traveling 1,101 miles.

Popple also led the introduction of Proterra’s EV platform into adjacent vehicle markets, including electric school buses, coach buses and delivery truck chassis with industry-leading partners. In his new role, Popple will focus his attention on Proterra’s proprietary technology. He will report directly to Allen.

“Through Ryan’s leadership, Proterra transformed mass transit and became relevant in heavy-duty electric transportation. I am honored to lead this new chapter for Proterra and committed to delivering the highest quality heavy-duty EVs to our customers and providing Proterra’s innovative technology to other vehicle segments,” says Allen.

“I am fully aware of the very talented and dedicated team at Proterra and I cannot wait to work with them to help meet the growing demand for our heavy-duty EVs,” he adds.

Today, Proterra has sold more than 900 electric transit buses and Proterra’s EV technology has been proven on the road with more than 11 million service miles to date.

Allen and Popple have been working with the entire leadership team to respond to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on the health and safety of Proterra’s employees while meeting the growing demand for electrified transit vehicles.

Photo: Jack Allen, chairman and CEO of Proterra