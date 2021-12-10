Proterra Names New CEO and CFO

Gareth Joyce, who currently serves as president of Proterra Inc., is succeeding Jack Allen as CEO and joining the company’s board of directors, effective January 1, 2022.

Allen will retire as CEO and continue to serve on the company’s board as non-executive chairman at that time.

“It has been a privilege to serve as CEO of Proterra, and I could not be more proud of how we have come together to redefine the commercial vehicle industry,” says Allen. “Since I joined the company’s board in 2017, we’ve grown tremendously, expanding our technology, scaling our operations and delivering more EV solutions to customers every year.”

“With our public listing now behind us and the company bigger and stronger than ever, now is the right time for me to retire and transition and focus on serving on the board,” Allen adds. “Gareth is the right person to lead Proterra forward into its next phase. He has extensive experience building and running high performance organizations and an intimate understanding of Proterra’s business.”

“I know first-hand how our technology and the purpose-driven nature of our company have set Proterra apart from our peers and positioned us for long-term success” comments Joyce. “Thanks to Jack’s leadership, Proterra has a strong foundation in place. As CEO, I will be committed to working with our incredibly talented team to provide customers with best-in-class electric buses and technology, growing our share of the EV market and creating long-term value for shareholders.”

Proterra also announced that Karina Franco Padilla has been appointed CFO, effective January 1, 2022. She brings more than 25 years of experience overseeing corporate and business unit finances.

“We are pleased to welcome Karina as Proterra’s next chief financial officer,” states Allen. “During her impressive career, Karina has earned her reputation as a well-rounded financial executive with a strong track record of leadership and a comprehensive understanding of how technology and industrial manufacturing companies operate. With Karina’s support, Proterra is poised to continue executing on its business and financial strategy and deliver strong returns for shareholders.”

“I am honored to join Proterra during an important phase of growth and innovation for the company,” says Padilla. “Proterra is an industry leader with a strong balance sheet, robust capital position and compelling trajectory of growth. I am excited to work with Gareth and the entire management team to build on the initiatives underway, including driving profitable growth and achieving our financial targets, so we can create sustained value for shareholders.”

Joyce has been with Proterra since 2020, most recently serving as president of Proterra. Prior to joining the company, he served as chief sustainability officer for Delta Air Lines, overseeing Delta’s $1 billion commitment toward becoming carbon neutral and leading the airline’s Global Sustainability team. Joyce has also held senior leadership positions with Mercedes-Benz throughout South Africa, Europe and North America – his last role being CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada. He has also held positions with IQ Business Group, Standard Bank South Africa, Blick PLC, Austen Security, and Deloitte & Touche. Joyce currently serves on the board of Compass Materials.

Padilla most recently served as senior vice president of finance, corporate planning and analysis, and investor relations at JELD-WEN. She has also held leadership positions at Ingersoll Rand, including as interim CFO of the Latin America business unit and vice president of finance, corporate planning and analysis. Padilla has held leadership roles at Dell Technologies, including as director of investor relations, and an international assignment in Mexico City as CFO of Dell Mexico with teams across Mexico and Central America.