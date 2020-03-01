Proterra, Freightliner to Develop All-Electric Chassis for Delivery Applications

Proterra, a company that focuses on innovating heavy-duty electric transportation, and Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp. (FCCC), a manufacturer of gas, diesel and alternative-fuel chassis for the recreational vehicle, commercial bus, school bus, transit, medium-duty and heavy-duty truck industries, say they have entered a collaboration to develop the MT50e, a new all-electric delivery truck chassis.

Built on FCCC’s MT platform, the MT50e will feature a Proterra battery system with 226 kWh of energy capacity and an all-electric, zero-emission drive system. The all-electric chassis can support a GVWR of 16,000 to 23,000 pounds, with no reduction in cargo volume capacity. The vehicle is designed to enable more than 125 miles driving range and can fully charge in three hours with SAE J1772 CCS DC fast charging.

“The new MT50e blends the earth-friendly and efficient performance of an electric vehicle with the undisputed strength and ruggedness that’s made FCCC the most reliable chassis on the market,” says Mike Stark, product manager for commercial chassis at FCCC.

“The MT50e builds on our heritage of technological innovation and propels both us and our customers into an era of zero emissions for last-mile delivery vehicles,” he adds.

Through years of engineering, Proterra has developed high-performance battery systems for commercial vehicle applications. Proterra’s EV technology has been proven with more than 10 million service miles to date with its electric transit bus fleet. Today, Proterra is leveraging its electric vehicle technology to help commercial vehicle manufacturers electrify their heavy-duty vehicles, like school buses, coach buses and now delivery vehicles, notes the company.

Proterra manufactures high-performance battery systems that utilize energy density for maximum range, a flexible design to fit within a wide variety of vehicles and a commercial-grade housing to withstand harsh environments. Designed from the cell level up for commercial usage, Proterra battery systems’ modular designs enable customizable battery pack dimensions that can easily be configured to fit within a variety of heavy-duty vehicle platforms. Proterra battery systems are manufactured with safety mechanisms built directly into the battery architecture and undergo rigorous testing to ensure they withstand the toughest conditions.

The MT50e is designed to combine the reliability and durability of FCCC’s products with the efficiency and performance of a factory-installed, fully integrated electric power system. The MT50e is the first planned product in what will be a portfolio of all-electric products for a variety of vocations including pick-up and delivery, baker and linen vocations.

Photo: A Proterra electric truck chassis