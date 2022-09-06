Proterra Batteries Power ElDorado National Electric Transit Buses

Proterra Inc., a commercial vehicle electrification technology company, and ElDorado National (California) or ENC, a subsidiary of REV Group, are collaborating to power ENC’s second-generation electric transit buses with Proterra’s battery technology.

Under a new, multi-year supply agreement, Proterra will supply its S-Series battery system to power ENC’s Axess Battery Electric Bus (EVO-BE) that will be available to transit agencies in 32-foot, 35-foot and 40-foot models. Delivery of the first Proterra Powered ENC Axess EVO-BEs is expected to begin in 2023.

“Public transit is at the forefront of electrification. Along with our partners at ENC, we’re delighted to help power this critical transformation with our battery technology and help bring cleaner air to cities and towns across the United States through zero-emission transportation,” says Chris Bailey, president of Proterra Powered & Energy.

“ENC is excited to work with Proterra to provide the next-generation Axess EVO-BE with best-in-class battery technology as part of our ongoing focus on delivering zero-emission transportation solutions,” states Jason Moore, vice president and general manager at ENC.