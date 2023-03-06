Propane Fueling Solutions Debuts Innovative Autogas/EV Refueling System

Propane Fueling Solutions has introduced a new portable, dual-purpose standalone fueling system that allows fleets with various alternative fuel vehicles to refuel with propane autogas or recharge with DC Level 3 fast chargers independent of the grid.

The skid infrastructure combines an efficient 60 kW propane generator with wind and solar power to create a microgrid that allows fleets to affordably implement a drop-in charging solution. The skid also includes a refueling station for propane autogas vehicles.

“Historically, EV fleets have relied on diesel generators for a portable charging solution. In those cases, all the good you’re doing with EVs is going out the window when those diesel emissions are released. Propane eliminates that issue,” says Mauricio Morafiallos, CEO of Propane Fueling Solutions.

For light commercial microgrid (< 100 kW generation system) applications, propane fuel cells can lead to near-zero nitrogen oxide and carbon monoxide emissions, as well as a 24 percent reduction in carbon dioxide emissions. Propane fuel cells are also cost-competitive with diesel generators.

Compared to traditional EV charging infrastructure, the skid solution is significantly less expensive than traditional EV charging infrastructure because it doesn’t require the same site prep, permanent housing, or other costly charges that are incurred with permanent infrastructure, the company says. According to Propane Fueling Solutions, the skid cuts costs by as much as 75 percent or more. Because of its affordability, the dual-purpose standalone fueling system allows fleets to try both propane autogas and electric vehicles – and learn about the capabilities and limitations of multiple energy sources – without making costly infrastructure investments.

“For fleets that run propane autogas and electric vehicles, this is a solution that can’t be beat. It’s fully portable, scalable, runs reliably regardless of the weather, and can be installed in as little as 24 hours,” says Steve Whaley, director of autogas business development at PERC. “The propane autogas vehicles can be refueled and back on the road within minutes, and EVs can be charged reliably through propane-generated power.”