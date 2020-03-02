Propane Council CEO Encourages Commitments to Clean Energy

Following the recent commitments to clean energy solutions by multiple high-profile U.S. industries, including Amazon and Delta Airlines, officials at the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) say they are encouraging other companies to join PERC’s commitment to clean energy, which benefits the environment.

“We are thrilled to see the news headlines of industries like Amazon and Delta Airlines making a promise to Americans and citizens across the globe that the future of energy should be clean,” says Tucker Perkins, president and CEO of PERC.

“The Propane Council supports these efforts and is working to educate businesses, and state and local leaders how propane can be a part of clean energy solutions today and in the future,” he adds.

By using propane or renewable propane in place of diesel and gasoline, thousands of companies like Amazon and Delta Airlines across the U.S. could drastically reduce emissions in their vehicle fleets, airport shuttles, material handling and ground support equipment that cause pollution and increase greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

Propane is already an integral part of the larger clean energy solution playing out across the U.S. as the future of energy continues to get more attention. It is being used throughout the country in homes, industry, agriculture and transportation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and nitrogen oxides (NOx), which are two of the building blocks of ground-level ozone, or smog.

“Increasing the use of propane is a solution that can be implemented by companies today that will have a positive impact on the climate. It’s better for the environment, but it is also an affordable energy source, so businesses can cost-effectively commit to reduce emissions and improve the health of our communities in the process,” adds Perkins.

The Propane Education & Research Council is a nonprofit that provides propane safety and training programs and invests in research and development of new propane-powered technologies. PERC is operated and funded by the propane industry.

To learn more propane and how it is being used in the U.S., click here.

Photo: An image comparing the emissions of gasoline to propane buses