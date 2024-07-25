Propane Buses Put Millions Back into School District Budget

Frustrated with the maintenance requirements for diesel school buses, Virginia’s Newport News Public Schools researched alternative fuels that could offer better air quality, lower costs and easier maintenance.

District staff spent two years attending trade shows, meeting with bus manufacturers and speaking with school districts that use alternatively fueled buses to determine the right fit for their community. Propane was the “easy choice” for the district, according to Shay Coates, transportation executive director for the district.

The district received its first propane buses in 2017. Today, the fleet includes 153 Blue Bird Vision propane buses equipped with ROUSH CleanTech fuel systems. These propane autogas engines are 90% cleaner in nitrogen oxides than the EPA’s strictest standard and 99% cleaner than diesel buses built before 2007. The district’s propane school buses emit fewer greenhouse gases, smog-producing hydrocarbons, nitrogen oxides and virtually eliminate particulate emissions compared with conventional fuels.

“For the past 20 years, Newport News Public Schools has increased its focus on environmentally friendly and practical actions that reduce carbon emissions and ensure energy efficiency,” said Coates. “The added benefits of economical and environmentally friendly operations, in comparison to diesel, made propane an easy choice for the school district.”

Newport News Public Schools has over six years of propane bus operation. When compared to diesel models, the district reported a $0.15 cost per mile savings for fuel and $0.13 cost per mile savings for parts for an annual savings of $952,000 for the 2022-2023 school year alone.

Coates said that in 2017, savings were smaller, but with the big diesel price hike, the district has seen significant savings the past few years.

“With at least $0.25 per mile savings and nearly 8 million miles driven with our propane buses, we estimate over $2 million in savings since 2017,” said Coates. “And that’s not including the alternative fuels tax refunds that we received.”

In addition to fuel savings and tax credits, the district has obtained funding through federal and local grants and rebates, including the EPA. The district has received a total of $1.7 million in incentives for operating propane school buses.

Newport News Public Schools is one of the largest employers in the region, providing jobs to approximately 4,200 teachers, administrators and support staff.

“With our school district transporting a large number of students and being one of the largest employers in Newport News, we feel the propane buses provide the best environmentally friendly product for our community,” said Coates.

The district runs all of its primary daily routes, special needs routes and field trips on propane autogas.

“By reducing nitrogen oxides that are produced by diesel engines, we make a safer environment for our students, drivers, technicians and community,” Coates continued.

In 2019, the district received the Clean Energy Award from the Propane Education & Research Council for its propane school bus initiative. The district’s goal is to operate a 100% propane fleet.

Todd Mouw is executive vice president of sales and marketing for ROUSH CleanTech, a specialist in alternative fuel vehicle technology. To learn more, visit ROUSHcleantech.com.