Promwad to Start Performing Electric Vehicle Conversions for Fleets

German electronics firm Promwad says it is bringing its technology and experience in the automotive and engineering sectors to begin offering electric vehicle conversions of fleets’ gasoline and diesel engines.

“Converting municipal transport to electric power sets a great energy example, reduces carbon footprints, and promotes sustainable practices for citizens,” says Ivan Kuten, co-owner of Promwad. “Governments and municipalities can allocate funds for gradual EV conversion of their fleets, distributing the financial load as the transition happens.”

The company recently converted four utility trucks for a German automotive firm. The process involved replacing the combustion engine and transmission with a battery and power electronics modules. Reverse engineering was required to ensure that when the trucks were converted to electric power, all functions remained operational and the original control units were not disrupted after the engine, gearbox and exhaust systems were switched off.

Promwad has a team of more than 100 engineering and management specialists in the automotive industry. The company intends to focus on electric conversions for refuse trucks, utility vehicles, ambulances and street sweepers.