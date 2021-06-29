Pritchard Helping Endera Expand Presence for Commercial Electric Vehicles

Endera, a company specializing in all-electric commercial vehicles, charging infrastructure and software solutions, has inked a partnership with Pritchard Ford whereby Pritchard will serve as a supplier of Ford chassis and provide servicing for Endera vehicles.

Pritchard Ford, which has also signed a contract committing to purchase 250 EV vehicles, will expand Endera’s national service network, ship-through and dealership presence with 2,600 service points across the country.

“Pritchard Auto Company is an award-winning and leading Ford dealership nationwide,” says John Walsh, Endera’s CEO. “With the access to new customers and added value for existing ones, Endera’s reach will expand in both size and quality through its partnership with Pritchard.”

Pritchard Commercial can be found nationally in 50 states, with over 60,000 units supplied. As an automotive enterprise that has been family-owned and operated since 1913, Pritchard Companies has over a century of experience in the industry.

Customers utilizing the Pritchard network to make additions to vehicles receive free shipping nationwide. Additionally, Pritchard’s nationwide purchasing and distribution network will increase Endera’s revenue and presence, the company says.