Princeton University Unit Orders Class 3 Electric Box Truck Upfit from Mullen

Electric vehicle manufacturer Mullen Automotive Inc. has sold the Mullen THREE, Class 3 electric box truck upfit to Princeton University’s facilities operations unit, located in Princeton, New Jersey. Princeton’s facilities operations have selected the Mullen THREE to support campus operations and contribute to overall sustainability goals, including reaching zero emissions for on-campus university service vehicles. The vehicle order is fulfilled by Mullen’s dealer partner, Pritchard EV.

Princeton University’s facilities operations include more than 350 vehicles in fleet-owned and leased trucks, vans, cars, golf carts and construction vehicles to transport people and material on and around campus. In fall 2023, the university launched a new fleet of 17 electric buses and charging facilities as a part of a campus-wide plan to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by its 300th anniversary in 2046.

Princeton University facilities operations unit, with its commitment to environmental stewardship, has chosen the Mullen THREE for its zero-emissions operation and overall vehicle versatility.

“We are proud to work with Princeton in their journey toward a net-zero carbon emissions campus,” says David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “This purchase marks a significant milestone for Mullen as we continue to expand our presence in the higher education sector.”

The all-electric Mullen THREE Class 3 low cab forward truck features a robust payload, a 125-mile range and is purpose-built to meet the demands of urban last-mile delivery. Its chassis has a clean, top-of-rail design to support a variety of upfits for vocational needs including last-mile delivery, construction, landscaping and catering.

This vehicle recently qualified for a $15,000 incentive through the state of Massachusetts MOR-EV program and a $45,000 cash rebate voucher through the California Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Program (HVIP).