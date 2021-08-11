Prince Edward Island Orders Electric School Buses from Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company, a manufacturer of all-electric medium- and heavy-duty urban vehicles, has received an order for 35 LionC school buses from the province of Prince Edward Island (P.E.I.). Lion will also provide 35 Level 2 charging stations to P.E.I. as it continues to build out its electric vehicle infrastructure.

The vehicles will join the 12 LionC buses already operating in the province, which have been servicing routes in the Charlottetown area since early 2021.

The purchase was made in part using funds from the governments of Canada and P.E.I. They are contributing over $6.3 million to the clean school bus project through the Green Infrastructure stream of the “Investing in Canada” infrastructure plan.

“It is great to see Prince Edward Island continuing the momentum to electrify the school bus fleet within the province,” says Marc Bedard, CEO and founder of Lion Electric. “It was just last November that their initial acquisition of 12 buses was announced, and today they are doubling down on their commitment to clean school transportation and the health of their communities. We look forward to continuing to work with the province on sustainable transportation solutions.”