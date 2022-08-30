PowerFlex Installs 45 EV Chargers, Storage System at San Diego Location

Sycuan Casino Resort has partnered with PowerFlex to install 45 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and a battery energy storage system (BESS) at its casino location in San Diego, Calif. The EV project includes 40 Level 2 chargers, 5 DC fast-chargers (DC FC) and a 250 kW / 560 kWh BESS in progress.

The EV chargers are integrated into a network that utilizes PowerFlex’s patented Adaptive Load Management (ALM) technology – software that dynamically balances the total system load by controlling the output of individual chargers in real-time to mitigate peak energy spikes. By utilizing ALM, the project can accommodate a greater number of chargers than could otherwise be supported by the existing utility infrastructure.

The BESS and EV charging stations are managed and co-optimized by PowerFlex X, software and hardware that provides real-time insights and intelligent control over the onsite energy systems. By integrating the battery energy storage system with the DC FCs, Sycuan can avoid high demand charges from the surge in electricity consumption that fast chargers bring. The BESS can further reduce costs and carbon emissions by powering the chargers with cheaper energy stored in the battery instead of expensive on-peak grid power.

“We are very excited to partner with PowerFlex to provide our guests with additional EV charging options at our casino resort,” says Rob Cinelli, general manager at Sycuan Casino Resort. “As we continue to see more and more people adopt this technology, it was important for us to stay ahead of the curve and provide this free amenity for our guests and team members. We remain committed in finding ways to help reduce our environmental impact and in the future, we have plans to install additional charging stations enterprise-wide.”

“We applaud Sycuan’s continued efforts towards sustainability,” states Steve Morris, executive director at I Love a Clean San Diego. “Sycuan’s community support extends beyond their facilities, mobilizing volunteers at cleanup events across the region and by sponsoring this year’s Coastal Cleanup Day.”

“We are proud to work with Sycuan to equip their historic location with technology to make their operations more sustainable,” comments Raphael Declercq, CEO of PowerFlex. “The unique ability of our software to co-optimize storage and EV charging will help sustain California’s growing EV charging demand and increase Sycuan’s onsite energy resiliency. They are taking an important step to support the state’s air quality and climate change targets.”