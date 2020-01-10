Potomac Edison Launches EV Charging Program

Potomac Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., has launched a program featuring publicly available electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, rebates for both residential and multifamily charger installations, and incentives for EV charging during off-peak hours.

As part of EV Driven, a five-year commission-approved pilot program, Potomac Edison will install 59 charging stations, including both level 2 and DC fast-charging stations, which will be available for public use throughout its Maryland service area.

The program provides a $300 rebate for qualified level 2 EV charging stations for residential customers and a 50% rebate for the cost of qualified level 2 and DC fast-charging stations at multifamily properties, for up to $5,000. Residential customers can sign up to earn gift card incentives for using their qualifying EV charging station during off-peak times.

“The EV Driven program will help make electric vehicle charging in Maryland more accessible, convenient and affordable,” says James Sears, president of Maryland operations for FirstEnergy. “We’re excited to support Maryland’s efforts toward electric vehicle adoption and to expand the charging station network as we continue providing safe, reliable and affordable service to our customers.”

The pilot program was approved by the Maryland Public Service Commission in January 2019 and includes additional EV charging station installations from other Maryland utilities to support a state-wide effort toward reaching 300,000 zero-emission vehicles on the road by 2025.

The pilot is intended to help Maryland utilities evaluate the benefits of EV charging deployment while remaining cost-effective for customers.

Photo: EV Driven charging station