Portland Public Schools Takes Delivery of Nano BEAST Electric Buses

GreenPower Motor Company Inc., a manufacturer of all-electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, has delivered two Nano BEAST electric school buses to Portland Public Schools (PPS), the largest school district in the Pacific Northwest.

Portland Public Schools operates more than 80 schools and serves more than 49,000 students in the state. Starting this month, the Nano BEASTs will transport students to and from school in the surrounding communities.

GreenPower says the Type A Nano BEAST school bus features optimal battery-pack placement and weight distribution, allowing the vehicle to accommodate a larger energy supply and deliver a longer range (up to 150 miles per charge). The Nano BEAST can seat up to 24 students.

“Our school system is steadfast in our commitment to ensure we respond to the climate crisis,” says PPS Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero. “With the support and collaboration of key partners, we are now taking concrete steps toward making us a more sustainable organization by starting to electrify our school bus fleet.”

“We’re ecstatic to play a role in helping PPS on their mission to fulfill their climate change policy and commitment to be zero-emission by 2040,” adds GreenPower’s Michael Perez.