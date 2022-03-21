Porsche Prepares to Invest in EV Charging Stations

Last year, almost 40% of all new Porsche vehicles delivered in Europe were already at least partly electric – i.e. plug-in hybrids or fully electric models. In addition, Porsche had announced its intention to be carbon-neutral on the balance sheet in 2030, the company announced in its latest annual and sustainability report.

“In 2025, half of all new Porsche sales are expected to come from the sale of electric vehicles – i.e. all-electric or plug-in hybrid,” announces Oliver Blume, chairman of the executive board of Porsche AG. “In 2030, the share of all new vehicles with an all-electric drive should be more than 80 percent.”

To achieve these ambitious goals, Porsche is investing in premium charging stations together with partners – and additionally in its own charging infrastructure. Further extensive investments are flowing into core technologies such as battery systems and module production. In the newly founded Cellforce Group, high-performance battery cells are being developed and produced that are expected to be ready for series production by 2024.

Read the full report here.