Pioneer to Supply e-Boost EV Charging System to MACAW Energies

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc., a provider of design, manufacture, service and integration of electrical power systems; distributed energy resources; power generation equipment and mobile electric charging solutions, says it will provide an e-Boost electric vehicle charging solution to MACAW Energies, an integrated company that will power the system with its liquefied natural gas (LNG) produced with natural gas that otherwise would be flared or wasted.

The e-Boost solution will be deployed at MACAW’s pilot project in Texas, which aims to accelerate EV adoption of fleet customers through an ultra-high-speed charging hub for MACAW’s EVs powered on flare gas technology. The order is scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2024.

e-Boost will help MACAW develop its first EV charging hub, including direct-current ultra-fast chargers (DCFC), capable of reaching power levels up to 300 kW for a single vehicle – making a full charge possible for large EVs in less than an hour. Alternatively, e-Boost can charge up to four EV vehicles at one time, delivering 360 kW of combined power, exceeding the standards set by the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program for highway EV charging requirements.

MACAW will use its liquefaction technology to treat natural gas that would otherwise be flared and wasted to produce LNG and efficiently transport the fuel to deliver energy that will power the e-Boost solution for off-grid EV charging.

Future MACAW EV charging hubs are planned for various locations throughout the U.S. later in 2024.

“MACAW is a pioneer in creating and delivering affordable low carbon, flare gas to EV charging hubs that are much needed to help large fleets accelerate EV adoption and help lower the carbon footprint for the transportation industry,” says Nathan Mazurek, Pioneer’s chairman and CEO. “We believe that MACAW’s commitment to convert wasted flare gas to sustainable energy for EV charging is not just innovative but also underscores the need for investment to capture and re-use wasted resources for energy for a better path to net zero.”