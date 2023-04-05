Pioneer Power to Provide Mobile Solution to Transportation Agency

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc., a provider of design, manufacture, service and integration of electrical power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment and mobile electric vehicle charging solutions, says a major northeastern transportation agency that manages air, land, rail and sea assets has contracted with the company to secure a 75KW e-Boost Mobile (trailer).

This unit was delivered with a fast-charging direct-current charger as well as multiple standard Level 2 chargers on board, providing charging options for multiple vehicles.

The customer has entered into a long-term rental agreement for the e-Boost system to charge multiple EV shuttle buses and other EV vehicles at several operating facilities. The unit was delivered during the first quarter of 2023 and is already deployed.

“Increasingly, transportation companies, fleet managers and other enterprises are seeing the advantages of our e-Boost Mobile solutions to charge buses, delivery vehicles, electric warehouse equipment and other electric assets,” says Geo Murickan, head of Pioneer Power’s e-Mobility business. “This customer values the versatility and mobility of the trailer-mounted e-Boost Mobile platform, enabling them to provide EV charging at multiple locations without investing in fixed infrastructure.”

Pioneer Power’s e-Mobility business is offering e-Boost for sale and for rent, with rental revenue creating a new stream of recurring revenue. The lower initial cost of entry for rental units creates opportunities for organic growth for existing customers as they expand their deployments.