Pioneer Power, SparkCharge Establish Technology Alliance

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. has formed a strategic partnership with SparkCharge Inc., an electric vehicle charging delivery service. Through this alliance, Pioneer’s e-Boost off-grid, sustainable mobile EV charging solution will be integrated with SparkCharge’s mobile battery energy storage systems.

This collaboration combines Pioneer’s e-Boost with SparkCharge’s EV Charging as a Service (CaaS) model with the goal of driving widespread adoption of mobile EV charging with battery energy storage. Together, they aim to unlock new value in the mobile EV charging market and accelerate technological advancements in the industry.

Initially, Pioneer has agreed to deliver up to 12 e-Boost rental units over the next 12 months beginning in the fourth quarter of 2024. Under the terms of the agreement, Pioneer will receive a per kilowatt hour usage fee in addition to a monthly rental fee.

Pioneer and SparkCharge have also agreed to develop new units to market, which will meld the on-site generating and power density of Pioneer’s e-Boost platform with SparkCharge’s zero-emission, grid-free mobile battery technology. Pioneer and SparkCharge plan to market their platforms together for certain large fleet customers, providing customers with an integrated, power dense charging as a service offering.

“By integrating our technology with Pioneer’s e-Boost technology, we are taking a significant leap forward in the mobile EV charging industry,” says Joshua Aviv, founder and CEO of SparkCharge. “This collaboration not only enhances our EV Charging-as-a-Service model, but also accelerates our shared vision of a more accessible and sustainable future for electric vehicle charge.”

Leveraging Pioneer’s expertise in energy distribution and microgrid solutions, this partnership is expected to introduce a first-of-its-kind, mobile Distributed Energy Resource (mDER) that enhances edge-to-grid capabilities.

Pioneer anticipates that this mDER offering will be particularly impactful for large customers seeking long-term, affordable and sustainable energy resilience. Moreover, the benefits of this solution are expected to extend to rural, disadvantaged and disaster recovery communities, where reliable and resilient energy access is crucial. Pioneer believes this is a game-changing solution that will dramatically accelerate EV adoption timelines.

“e-Boost’s partnership with SparkCharge illustrates our ongoing commitment to providing best-in-class solutions that empower customers and support our shared vision of driving the EV industry forward through innovation and collaboration,” adds Geo Murickan, president of Pioneer eMobility. “Together, we are not just addressing current market needs, we are shaping the future of technology in mobile EV charging.”