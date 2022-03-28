Pioneer Power Picks Up Second Commercial EV Charging Order

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. has received a second purchase order, valued at $120,000, for its E-BOOST skid-mounted mobile electric vehicle (EV) charging solution.

The order was received from a commercial EV charging infrastructure solutions provider and a Pioneer-authorized channel partner. The sale is for two of Pioneer’s solutions to recharge electric school buses.

The units are part of the E-BOOST suite of smart, off-grid, mobile EV charging solutions designed to meet the demand for flexible, mobile and temporary EV charging at events, military deployments, car dealerships, in roadside assistance situations or wherever mobile EV charging is needed. The E-BOOST product portfolio includes truck, trailer and skid-mounted propane fueled charging options as well self-contained off the grid propane fueled pod style options.

As previously announced, Pioneer received a $788,000 purchase order for its E-BOOST mobile EV charging solution on January 28, 2022. This order shipped in mid-March.

“Devised just last June, we formally launched E-Boost in November, developed the first solutions in record time and now we have recorded two significant sales, just months later,” comments Nathan Mazurek, Pioneer’s CEO. “The use-cases for E-BOOST and its applications from our customers and the market continue to bolster our confidence that this is a solution that is needed now to help the EV Charging infrastructure meet demand.”

Key features of this special E-Boost Pod solution include a 50 kW generator, fueled by green propane, fully integrated on a skid for rapid charging almost anywhere. It has a one level-3, 30 kW high-capacity DC charger for rapid overnight and intermittent charging of trucks or buses at dealerships or depots. The on-board 100-gallon fuel tank helps with continuous EV charging at any remote location.