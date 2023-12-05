Pilot Travel Centers, GM, EVgo Open First 17 Stations in EV Charging Network

Pilot Travel Centers LLC, General Motors and EVgo Inc. have opened the first 17 locations of their previously announced national electric vehicle fast-charging network. Now available in 13 states, the network features an elevated charging experience, providing EV travelers access to the same amenities offered at existing Pilot and Flying J travel center locations.

“EV drivers are eager for a better charging experience and to have more charging locations along America’s most traveled corridors,” says Adam Wright, Pilot CEO. “These new charging locations and the many more to come, will be critical for improving range confidence. As interest in EVs continues to grow, we believe our network can be a catalyst to getting more EV drivers on the road.”

Many locations throughout the network offer a variety of 24/7 amenities, products and services, including:

Multiple fast charging stalls at each site, with chargers capable of delivering up to 350 kW.

Canopies to help protect drivers from the elements during charging.

Pull-through charging stalls to accommodate EV towing.

Centrally located chargers in well-lit areas, monitored around-the-clock by onsite staff.

Access to restrooms, food and beverage options, and free Wi-Fi.

Plug and Charge compatibility for a streamlined charging experience.

A seamless digital user experience has also been built into this network. EV travelers will be able to find available charging locations via GM’s vehicle brand applications, Pilot’s myRewards Plus app, the EVgo app, PlugShare and other apps designed for EV drivers. Beginning in spring 2024, GM and Pilot will introduce exclusive benefits for GM drivers, including the ability to reserve a charger, and discounts on charging. All EV travelers can also save at Pilot and Flying J locations with regular deals on food, beverages and merchandise available in the myRewards Plus app.

“As GM continues to advance its vision of an all-electric future, we’re collaborating broadly to accelerate access to convenient charging at home and on the go, offering additional confidence to prospective single vehicle customers considering an EV,” says Wade Sheffer, vice president of GM Energy. “This new network will provide EV drivers with a quality charging experience and greater peace of mind during road trips.”

By the end of 2023, at least 25 Pilot and Flying J travel centers are expected to feature EV fast charging, with approximately 200 locations targeted by the end of 2024. In total, the network will include up to 2,000 high-power fast-charging stalls at up to 500 Pilot and Flying J travel centers across the U.S., connecting urban and rural communities. Expansion sites for this network have been strategically selected for continued electrification of highly traveled corridors in every corner of the nation.