Pilot Program Focuses on Putting Electric F-150s to Work

Merge Electric Fleet Solutions is initiating a new pilot program to deploy fully-electric Ford F-150 Lightning trucks in the Permian Basin area, enabling oil and gas operators and service companies to test fully-electric pickup trucks, determine how they will meet drivers’ needs and confidently build a fleet electrification plan.

Beginning this week, qualified oil and gas companies will be able to sign up for two Ford F-150 Lightnings for a 31-day rental, which includes access to a charging hub in the Midland-Odessa area. Participating companies will also receive Merge’s EVSNAPSHOT, a proprietary analysis and summary of their existing fleet telematics data. Customers will be able to see the results of the pilot program, as well as gain insights into current fleet utilization and potential emissions reduction opportunities.

“It’s not realistic to replace 100 percent of the trucks in a corporate fleet immediately, especially in a geographic area as big as the Permian Basin. However, a pilot program like this one will help oil and gas companies focus on the routes, drivers and vehicles in their fleets that are ready to be fully electric,” says Glen Stancil, CEO of Merge.

“With the oil and gas industry actively embracing the benefits of electrifying many of its field operations, we believe the time is ripe to help those same companies evaluate their corporate fleets,” he adds. “Electric pickups like the F-150 Lightning offer impressive performance that we believe will resonate with drivers.”