PhoenixEV to Produce Four Transit Buses for University of California San Diego

Phoenix Motor Inc.’s PhoenixEV brand, a provider of electric vehicle development for the commercial sector, is manufacturing four all-electric transit buses for the University of California San Diego, to be delivered in early 2025.

The 35-foot electric buses from PhoenixEV will be deployed to decarbonize the last-mile transportation, reducing particulate emissions on campus and in the neighborhoods around the university. The new buses, which will bring the university fleet to 20% electric, will also support campus sustainability goals. UC San Diego has committed to decarbonization by 2045.

“UC San Diego is a leader in sustainability, and we are happy to help them achieve their decarbonization goal,” says Denton Peng, CEO of PhoenixEV. “This project will mark the third University of California campus to deploy our zero-emission shuttles and transit buses.”

