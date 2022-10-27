Phoenix Motorcars, Pegasus Partner on Electric School Bus Development

Phoenix Motor Inc., a manufacturing company of all-electric vehicles, and Pegasus Specialty Vehicles have formed a strategic partnership to jointly develop Type A electric school buses, targeted for the North American market.

The agreement targets a minimum of 300 Type A school buses to be built within the next three years, with Phoenix being responsible for providing the electric drivetrain chassis and Pegasus for providing the final vehicle assembly, including the body and cab.

Phoenix and Pegasus will launch commercial sales and marketing activities promoting Phoenix-electrified Pegasus Orion Type A School Buses across the United States market.

“We are delighted to have formed this partnership with a company of Pegasus’ caliber to support the execution of Phoenix’s next stage of growth,” says Dr. Lance Zhou, Phoenix Motorcars’ CEO. “Our collaboration with Pegasus is another component of our ‘asset light’ business model, enabling us to bring our Gen 4 vehicles to market in an efficient, cost-effective manner, while exceeding the highest standards of quality. We should see increasing demand for school bus electrification in the years ahead as the adoption of zero emission buses continues to grow.”

“When we started Pegasus, our goal was to be able to offer multiple EV options for our dealers and customers,” adds Brian Barrington, president of Pegasus Specialty Vehicles. “By partnering with Phoenix Motorcars, we are able to offer the reliable Ford E-series platform with a state-of-the-art EV drive system. We couldn’t be happier with the relationship with the Phoenix team, and we look forward to being able to round out our EV solutions for our dealers.”