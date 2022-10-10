Phoenix Motorcars, IAT Work on Gen 4 EV Medium-Duty Development

Phoenix Motor Inc., a manufacturer of all-electric, medium-duty vehicles, and IAT Automobile Technology Co. Ltd., an independent automotive design company, are collaborating on the engineering and design work for Phoenix Motorcars’ fourth generation (Gen 4) electric vehicles (EV).

The Gen 4 vehicles are expected to begin production and delivery in 2023. They will include features such as a fixed battery or swappable battery system, as well as the addition of eAxle technology, which will deliver higher efficiency and greater range.

“We are very excited to engage IAT during this next stage of our company’s growth, as we execute on our mission to help speed the transition to cleaner medium-duty vehicles,” says Dr. Lance Zhou, Phoenix Motorcars’ CEO. “Our collaboration with IAT, a premier automobile R&D firm, is a key component of our ‘asset light’ strategy and gives us confidence that our Gen 4 vehicles will be released on time, within budget and should exceed the highest of quality standards.”