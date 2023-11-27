Phoenix Motor Wins Florida Contract to Provide Electric School Buses

Phoenix Motor Inc., an electrification solutions provider for medium-duty vehicles, has been awarded a contract by the Florida Sheriffs Association’s Cooperative Purchasing Program, enabling schools to procure and purchase Phoenix’s all-electric Type A school buses.

This Cooperative Purchasing Contract is expected to give any public school in Florida the ability to purchase zero-emission school buses more efficiently at a competitive price, without having to go through a bid process. Other contracting agencies outside of Florida are also able to use this contract, which will be valid for one year with an option to extend it to two.

“Phoenix is making great strides in the electric school bus industry,” says Denton Peng, CEO of Phoenix. “We are excited about the opportunity to provide clean transportation and to have a positive impact on the air quality in communities in which our vehicles operate. This contract award, coupled with the availability of numerous incentive programs, should provide a clear path for schools to procure zero-emission electric school buses for their communities.”

Phoenix’s Type-A electric school buses are offered with either a 90 kWh or 141 kWh battery pack and can be purchased with or without an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant wheelchair lift.

One available funding source currently available across the U.S. is the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Rebate Program, which offers between $145,000 and $265,000 per Type-A school bus. Each Phoenix school bus is also eligible for a federal tax credit.