Phoenix Motor, InductEV Form Partnership for Wireless Vehicle Charging

Phoenix Motor Inc., a manufacturer of heavy-duty transit buses and electrification solutions provider for medium-duty vehicles, has reached an integration agreement with InductEV, a provider of wireless vehicle charging technology. InductEV’s solution allows EV fleets to achieve their decarbonization goals with hands-free on-route (opportunistic) charging, while reducing costs.

The new partnership will develop software, hardware, and cooling and electrical systems integration of InductEV’s wireless charging pads with Phoenix’s zero-emission drive systems. This strategic partnership will give Phoenix customers the option to select wireless inductive charging for use in duty cycles and recurring routes.

“Wireless charging is well-suited for fixed route applications such as airports, seaports, hotels, and municipal and school bus markets,” says Denton Peng, CEO of Phoenix. “InductEV’s modular platform and small footprint allows Phoenix to successfully adopt InductEV’s technology on our medium-duty vehicles and offer our customers a cleaner and more versatile charging solution.”

Phoenix has already accepted orders for wireless charging of its Class 4 shuttles and expects to deploy its first wireless charging-capable shuttle buses later in 2024.

“We’re delighted to partner with such a well-regarded industry OEM like Phoenix,” says M. David Dealy, president and chief commercial officer, InductEV. “The use cases for Phoenix’s medium-duty vehicles align perfectly with InductEV’s wireless charging approach to the commercial transport market. We look forward to a long and successful partnership.”