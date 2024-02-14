Phoenix Motor Delivers Z400 Shuttle Bus to Grand Terrace, California

Phoenix Motor Inc., a provider of heavy-duty transit buses and electrification solutions for medium-duty vehicles, recently delivered an all-electric, zero-emission Z400 shuttle bus to the city of Grand Terrace, California.

The electric service vehicle is built on a Ford E-450 chassis powered by Phoenix Motorcars and will serve the city and its community. This electric vehicle was funded in part by the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District’s VW (Volkswagen) Mitigation Trust program aimed at helping mitigate pollution by scrapping older gas and diesel shuttle buses throughout California.

Grand Terrace’s new all-electric bus is designed to serve the needs of senior and disabled residents, and it will facilitate transportation to essential appointments, routine outings such as grocery shopping and special events.

The bus’s emission-free operation aligns with the city’s commitment to environmental stewardship and improving air quality. Operated by Vickie Thompson, a member of the city’s transportation team, the bus symbolizes dedication to providing safe, reliable and environmentally conscious transportation solutions for the community.

The Phoenix Z400 shuttle bus is equipped with a 105 kWh battery pack offering up to a 115-mile range and can be fully charged in two to three hours with a 50 kW Level III charger. The Z400 shuttle, compared with its equivalent fossil-fueled alternative, can reduce atmospheric emissions by about 61 tons per vehicle annually, maintenance costs by 75% and fuel costs by 80%.

“Phoenix is excited to bring the first zero-emission shuttle bus to Grand Terrace,” says Thomas Allen, vice president of Sales and Marketing for Phoenix. “Having grown up in Grand Terrace, I am very proud to be helping my hometown reduce air pollution and am thrilled to have helped GT qualify for the funding to make it possible. Zero-emission transportation and mobility is a key factor in creating a sustainable future, and it’s our privilege to help reduce emissions and clean the air quality in the Blue Mountain City. Our Phoenix Z400 all-electric shuttle bus offers a lower total cost of ownership for the city as well, further justifying the city’s commitment to switch to zero-emission transportation.”

With over 4 million all-electric miles driven on its zero-emission drive systems, Phoenix has experience and expertise helping public and private fleets successfully deploy and adopt EVs into their fleets, cleaning the air quality and providing zero-emission transportation and mobility.

