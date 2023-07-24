Phoenix Electric Trucks Being Added to Airport Maintenance Fleet

Phoenix Motor Inc. has received an order for 13 all-electric, zero-emission trucks to be deployed for Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA), the airport authority that owns and operates Los Angeles International Airport and Van Nuys Airport.

The order was executed through National Auto Fleet Group (NAFG) and will include various battery configurations and Phoenix’s inverter package, which offers AC power for tools, compressors and other auxiliary loads, powered straight from the high-voltage DC batteries.

The trucks will be built on the Ford E-450 chassis powered by Phoenix’s electric drive system and will serve LAWA’s maintenance department. The vehicles are funded, in part, by the Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) program.

“By investing in the vehicles needed to support a fully electrified fleet, LAWA remains on the leading edge of sustainability and is laying the groundwork to achieve carbon neutrality from airport operations by 2045,” says Michael Christensen, chief operations and maintenance officer, LAWA. “This purchase helps to reduce our environmental impact while also demonstrating our commitment to innovation and the future of transportation.”

The Phoenix vehicles will be equipped with 90 kWh and 140 kWh battery packs offering up to 115- and 150-mile ranges, respectively, and can be fully charged in a little over an hour with a 100 kW Level 3 charger.

“With this order, we will have over 50 fully electric, zero-emission vehicles serving in and around the Los Angeles International Airport,” notes Thomas Allen, vice president of sales for Phoenix Motorcars.