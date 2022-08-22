Phoenix Acquires Hydrogen Fuel Cell Manufacturing Line from Altergy

Phoenix Motor Inc., a manufacturer of all-electric, medium-duty vehicles, has acquired hydrogen fuel cell manufacturing assets, including an automated, robotic fuel cell assembly line, from Altergy Systems. Phoenix will utilize the manufacturing facility to design and produce hydrogen fuel cells to power forklifts; hybrid buses; vans and trucks; and long-range, heavy-duty trucks.

“We are excited to further expand our operations with our entrance into the rapidly growing hydrogen fuel cell market,” says Dr. Lance Zhou, Phoenix Motorcars’ CEO. “The acquisition of these manufacturing assets enables Phoenix to accelerate its development plans, and leverage the automated production capabilities of these facilities, as we transition to mass production of hydrogen fuel cells for the burgeoning EV market in the coming quarters.”

“In addition, the Inflation Reduction Act, also known as the U.S. climate bill, which was signed into law this week, should provide tremendous incentives, opportunities and market stability for us to grow this important clean energy power source,” adds Dr. Zhou. “We are currently integrating the acquired assets and facility into our company and look forward to providing regular updates as we achieve important milestones in the hydrogen fuel cell business.”

The acquired manufacturing facility, located in Folsom, Calif., has the capability to produce a fuel cell every 30 seconds on its advanced, robotic fuel cell assembly line. With the ability to produce fuel cells in high volumes, using off-the-shelf materials, stamped and molded fabrication, and robotic automated assembly equipment, Phoenix Motorcars plans to raise production at the Folsom facility in the quarters ahead.