Phillips 66 Brings in FreeWire to Launch EV Charging Program in U.S. Locations

Phillips 66 has signed a letter of intent with FreeWire Technologies in support of its first electric vehicle (EV) charging program in the United States. The two companies will explore opportunities to deploy FreeWire’s ultrafast, battery-integrated charging technology within Phillips 66’s U.S. fueling stations and other strategic locations.

“With EV adoption growing, Phillips 66 is working with FreeWire to bring consumers electric fueling stations that meet their expectations for high-speed, on-the-go charging,” states Pam McGinnis, vice president of global marketing at Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 plans to expand its base of electric fueling stations by leveraging its retail network of approximately 7,000 U.S. sites using the Phillips 66, 76 and Conoco brands.

“We are thrilled to play a leading role in Phillips 66’s electrification plans that unlock new customer relationships with EV drivers,” says Arcady Sosinov, FreeWire’s founder and CEO. “As charging demand continues to surge, our battery-integrated chargers offer the streamlined, shovel-ready solution that many entering the EV charging space are looking for.”

FreeWire’s Boost Charger offers an alternative to costly and time-intensive upgrades to electrical grid and power infrastructure of an individual site. It connects to existing infrastructure without burdensome construction costs and permitting restraints.

“We like battery-enabled chargers for many reasons. They reduce operational costs by charging up the battery when power is cheaper but still provide capacity to give customers a rapid charge,” comments Lou Burke, manager of branded sales at Phillips 66. “These types of chargers require minimal electrical infrastructure investment, significantly reducing permitting and time to value.”

FreeWire recently launched its new global headquarters, R&D and manufacturing facility in Newark, Calif. The company’s new 66,000-square-foot facility aims to accelerate the development and introduction of ultrafast charging and energy storage solutions.