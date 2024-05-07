Philatron Installs Giant Planetary Cabling Line for EV Charging Cables

Philatron Wire and Cable has installed a giant planetary cabling line designed for production of mega-size EV charging cables. With this new technology, Philatron, which supplies 80% of the supercharging cables in the U.S., is positioned to meet the growing demand for large-scale EV charging solutions. This line accommodates seven 50-inch (1270-mm)-diameter reels, each capable of holding and dispensing individual conductor and tubing footage of up to 5,000 pounds.

The giant planetary advanced design ensures that the reels carrying conductors and tubing rotate to prevent unwanted twisting and torsion, a critical feature for large-size EV cables and those containing liquid cooling tubing. This technology allows Philatron to maintain superior quality and flexibility in its mega-size EV charging cables, ensuring they meet industry standards and customer expectations.

Philatron’s mega-size EV charging cables are designed to support fast charging for large EV vehicles, including buses and heavy-duty trucks. These cables come in various American Wire Gauge (AWG) sizes, including 2, 1, 2/0, 3/0, 4/0, 250 MCM, 350 MCM and 500 MCM, with a UL listing as Type EVE 1,000-volt EV charging cables. Sold under the Philaflex brand, these cables offer extra flexibility and withstand temperatures ranging from +105 to minus 60 degrees C.